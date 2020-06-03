ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice
PRESS RELEASE: Join AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, AFSCME President Lee Saunders, AFT - American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, IBEW President Lonnie Stephenson, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades General President Ken Rigmaiden, UNITE HERE! President D. Taylor, and International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 8 Southeast President Glenn Kelly for an address on Racial Injustice.
