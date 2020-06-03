ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice

Google Calendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00

PRESS RELEASE: Join AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, AFSCME President Lee Saunders, AFT - American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, IBEW President Lonnie Stephenson, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades General President Ken Rigmaiden, UNITE HERE! President D. Taylor, and International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 8 Southeast President Glenn Kelly for an address on Racial Injustice.

Info

Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Labor Leaders Address Racial Justice - 2020-06-03 10:00:00