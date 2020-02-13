press release: Samantha Winslow, the Co-Director of Labor Notes, a rank and file labor media and organizing group will speak in Madison on Thursday, February 13th, from 7PM-9PM at the Union Corners Brewery at 2438 Winnebago Street. She will discuss the national upsurge of labor activism and promote the Labor Notes National Conference in Chicago on April 17-19.

The conference is a great way to meet and learn from labor activists across the US and abroad. For more information check the DSA Facebook page.