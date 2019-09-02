LaborFest

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Mon. Sept. 2, 12:00 Noon – 5:30 pm Madison Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Labor Fest 2019! Live music with the Chris O'Leary Band at Noon and the Jimmy’s at 3:00 pm. Lots of info tables and great food/drink, plus f amily-friendly activities include magic shows, face painting, a bounce house, balloon twister, and a caricature artist. Come join your sister and brothers in celebrating working class solidarity! SCFL's Community Services Committee will also be collecting deodorant, small bottles of laundry detergent, liquid body wash, shampoo, hand/body lotion, and food gift cards for homeless students in the Madison area. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/354335365233396/

