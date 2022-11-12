Labyrinth Activism & Collective Consciousness

media release: What is labyrinth activism, what does it look like, and what is the current need for it? Learn how the term and action of contemplative labyrinth activism has come into our labyrinth community and how you can be a part of global collective healing. Presented by Chris Katzenmeyer, executive director of the Legacy Labyrinth Project (LLP), and Ellen Bintz Meuch, director of the LLP Labyrinth Activist Network, founder of the Global Healing Response, TLS World Labyrinth Day coordinator.

Since 1998, The Labyrinth Society (TLS) has served the worldwide labyrinth community by supporting all those who create, maintain, and use labyrinths by providing education, networking, and opportunities to experience transformation.

New in 2022–2023, TLS is offering Community Workshops designed to welcome, inform, and inspire. Hosted on Zoom, these workshops enable labyrinth enthusiasts to come together around an exciting array of topics through presentations, group discussions, and more. Please share these opportunities with friends, family, and others in your circles who might be looking for community, discovery, and transformation.

