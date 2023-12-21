Labyrinth Walk
to
Madison Christian Community 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: Reflect on the darkness, welcome the light. Walk the indoor or outdoor labyrinth (dress accordingly) at the Madison Christian Community on Winter Solstice, December 21. Drop in anytime between 2:00pm and 7:00pm. A labyrinth facilitator will be available to greet you and answer any questions. A $5 donation is appreciated.
