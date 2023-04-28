4/28-5/13, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (4 pm on 5/13) and 4 pm, 5/7. $45-$20 sliding scale.

media release: After a successful premiere in Chicago in 2022, StageQ is excited to announce the Sophomore production of “Laced.” It’s the morning after the 2016 election. A gay bar in Florida has been vandalized. Three twenty-something bartenders gather to attempt to piece together the events of the night before. Fiery and poetic, Laced ferociously celebrates the spaces in which we find our truest selves and the spectrum of ways the LGBTQ community comes together in the face of hate.

We are excited to announce the cast for our upcoming production of "Laced" by Samantha Mueller. Thank you so much to all who auditioned!

Cast

Minnow: Phrannie Lyons

Cat: Alyssa Stowe

Audra: Kendra James

Production Team

Producer: Zak Stowe

Director: Chris Diorio

Stage Manager: Chloe Madison

Assistant Stage Manager: Trinity Sullivan

Scenic Designer: Teresa Sarkela

Props Master: Lu Meinders

Lighting Designer: Zak Stowe

Sound Designer: Spencer Christoffel

Costume Designer: Lindsey Hoel-Neds