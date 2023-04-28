Laced
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
4/28-5/13, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (4 pm on 5/13) and 4 pm, 5/7. $45-$20 sliding scale.
media release: After a successful premiere in Chicago in 2022, StageQ is excited to announce the Sophomore production of “Laced.” It’s the morning after the 2016 election. A gay bar in Florida has been vandalized. Three twenty-something bartenders gather to attempt to piece together the events of the night before. Fiery and poetic, Laced ferociously celebrates the spaces in which we find our truest selves and the spectrum of ways the LGBTQ community comes together in the face of hate.
We are excited to announce the cast for our upcoming production of "Laced" by Samantha Mueller. Thank you so much to all who auditioned!
Cast
Minnow: Phrannie Lyons
Cat: Alyssa Stowe
Audra: Kendra James
Production Team
Producer: Zak Stowe
Director: Chris Diorio
Stage Manager: Chloe Madison
Assistant Stage Manager: Trinity Sullivan
Scenic Designer: Teresa Sarkela
Props Master: Lu Meinders
Lighting Designer: Zak Stowe
Sound Designer: Spencer Christoffel
Costume Designer: Lindsey Hoel-Neds
Tickets are on sale now at stageq.org/current-season