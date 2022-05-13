media release: Broom Street Theater proudly presents Laconia.

Officially, Broom Street Theater describes Laconia as a devised movement-based theatrical exploration utilizing masks to explore our collective feelings of dislocation in response to disruptions in our global environment and their intrusions into the sphere of the personal.

Informally, Broom Street Theater describes Laconia as "that weird-ass dancing papier-mâché eyeball play".

In response to the covid-related cancellation of a show, Broom Street staffer Christa Dahman began using the Broom Street Theater space to make papier-mâché masks. She asked Artistic Director Doug Reed if he'd be willing to program a show around them.

Doug, having no idea what that show was, no vision for the project, no budget, and only the barest outline of a "story" said "Can I please direct this?" Reed likens Laconia to building an airplane that's already in flight. "I'm having more fun directing Laconia than I've had directing a project in years," said Reed. "I can't describe it, but I love it."

Laconia is conceived by Christa Dahman and directed by Doug Reed. Choreography by Heidi Hakseth. Lighting design by Taylor Kokinos. Laconia is written by Coleman, Christa Dahman, Maria Dahman, Brent Holmes, Taylor Kokinos, and Doug Reed.

The cast of Laconia is Sean Cairns, Maria Dahman, Brent Holmes, Bean Lesch, and Kristin Scheeler.

Laconia will run for four performances only, May 13, 14, 20, and 21. All performances will begin at 8pm. The running time is approximately 1 hour.

As part of Broom Street's commitment to making theater accessible to everyone, only a few tickets can be purchased online at www.bstonline.org for $15. Most tickets are reserved for walk-up customers, and are pay-what-you-can