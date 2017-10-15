press release: Join the award winning "Ladies Must Swing" in celebrating 20 years of performing great big band music! Over the years we've enjoyed all of your support and are throwing a party to show our thanks. Ladies Must Swing was started in 1995 by the Madison Jazz Society as a smaller ensemble and then morphed into the full big band in October of 1997 at Monona Terrace to launch their series "Tunes At the Terrace”! The event will take place in the beautiful Capital View Room at the Eastside Business Club. There is a large dance floor, snacks will be provided, and a cash bar will be open. Please join us! The music is from 5:00 until 8:00pm and we are asking for a "free will" donation at the door.