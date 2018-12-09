Ladies Rock Camp Showcase

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Ladies Rock Camp is Girls Rock Camp for women ages 19 and up, compressed into a 3-day weekend.  Just like GRC, no musical experience is required.  Campers receive instruction on bass, keyboard, guitar, drums or vocals, write a song with the guidance of our amazing staff and rock out on Sunday night to a room full of screaming fans. 

Info
Music
608-661-8599
