Lady A, Boyz II Men, Edwin McCain

press release: The 2022 American Family Insurance Championship concert, presented by Madison Media Partners, will feature Lady A, with opening acts Boyz II Men and Edwin McCain, on Friday, June 10. This concert will be held at Breese Stevens Field, Madison, Wis., as a part of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship. After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and moved to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee in 2021, the concert returns to Madison’s popular outdoor music venue for 2022.

Lady A, three-time Country Music Association (CMA) Vocal Group of the Year and five-time Grammy award winners among others, is known for their smooth and unique fusion of country, rock and pop. Their 2010 nine-times Platinum mega-hit, “Need You Now”, is one of the group’s 11 number-one hits. This year, Lady A released their eighth studio album, “What a Song Can Do” to critical acclaim and fan approval.

The best-selling R&B band of all time, Boyz II Men will showcase their trademark soaring melodies and complex harmonies as opening act. Their long list of awards includes three Grammys and six American Music Awards. Among their number-one hits are “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” and “One Sweet Day” with Mariah Carey.

Edwin McCain is best known for his enduring love songs, including the Billboard chart-topper “I’ll Be” as well as “I Could Not Ask For More.” Both hits have been covered numerous times by contestants on both “The Voice” and “American Idol.” McCain currently does more than 100 shows annually as a solo artist, most recently with symphony orchestras accompanying him as he performs his romantic classics.

“The American Family Insurance Championship concert has become a very popular event during tournament week, enabling us to raise even more dollars for charity,” said Nate Pokrass, tournament director. “After two years away, we’re pleased to be able to bring the concert back to Breese Stevens Field in Madison and expect to see many fans on June 10 ready to enjoy amazing performances by these artists.”

The concert is part of the week-long American Family Insurance Championship activities beginning June 4, with tournament play June 10-12 at University Ridge Golf Course, featuring player/host Steve Stricker.

Proceeds from the concert and championship are donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation for distribution to American Family Children’s Hospital and other local charities impacting families and children. Since 2016, the championship has raised nearly $12.6 million and awarded 560 charitable grants.

Concert Gold Circle general admission - $95

Concert Gold Circle general admission plus valid any one-day golf tournament ticket - $99

Concert general admission - $49

Concert general admission plus valid any one-day golf tournament ticket - $59

Ticket locations

Online: AmFamChampionship.com/tickets

In person: Forward Madison FC Offices, 834 East Washington Ave., Suite 229,

Madison, WI 53703. Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Phone: 608-204-0855

Tickets for the June 10 event will be available for purchase beginning January 19, 2022. Please note the event will be subject to CDC and local guidelines regarding safety amid the changing COVID-19 pandemic.

