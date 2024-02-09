Lady and the Tramp

media release: Get ready to snuggle up with your family and your favorite cozy blankets for a movie night that's totally free at Garver! A classic love story for the whole family - Lady & the Tramp on the big screen!

Can't have a movie without popcorn! Make a donation to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and get your popcorn for free when you present your donation receipt! Donate here:

https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/onlineactions/cOJVhOyrzkq4uBcxVekXFA2?sourceid=1000065&affiliateID=091860&_gl=1*o7lz92*_ga*ODM1MjQzMjc0LjE3MDY1NjcxMTk.*_gid*NzcyMjQzNzc2LjE3MDY1NjcxMTk