press release: In it’s second year, Lady Laughs Comedy Festival celebrates amazing women in the comedic arts. This year we welcome Mary Kennedy from Showtime’s hit show Shameless. Mary Kennedy is a regular at The Laugh Factory, and has also headlined Garret Morris' Downtown Comedy Club in Los Angeles, Zanies in Chicago and Marblehead Little Theatre, Marblehead, Massachusetts. She also featured for the show Gender Blender at the Improv and has toured with Mom’s Night Out!, a comedy show that is performed by Moms for Moms. Her comedy has been seen on, Jlcn.tv, Comedy Central, SPIKE and the USA Network.

In a field where men dominate the scene LLCF is dedicated to elevating the voices of women. A beacon of diversity, the festival includes women in all shapes, sizes and colors including

members of the LGBTQ community. This year’s festival will include talent from all over the country and Canada featuring over 70 women comedians. And will span over 4 days. Tickets will go on sale in October, visit LadyLaughsComedy.com for updates and news. Sponsorships are still available, enquire at sponsors@ladylaughscomedy.com

