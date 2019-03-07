Lady Laughs Comedy School Showcase

press release: Lady Laughs Comedy School is proud to present their newest bunch of comedians. Our second Level 1 and first Level 2 of the year is about to let out and they're hankering to get on stage and show you what they've learned.

It's FREE but there's a suggested donation of $5 to help keep the class cost low and to go toward scholarships.

Come on out to Crucible in Madison to spur them on