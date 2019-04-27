press release: Do you love beer? Do you love wine and cocktails? Do you love shopping? Well... do WE have an event for you!?! Join us on Saturday, April 27, from 12 noon to 5 pm for the inaugural Lake Mills Makers Market Pub-Crawl!

Bring your friends and shop our pop-up makers shops with a drink in hand, while exploring downtown Lake Mills' breweries, winery, restaurants and bars! Each location will also offer a drink special to celebrate the day in addition to makers' pop-up shops.

Our Shop Stops are:

Tyranena Brewing Company (downtown location)

The Hub Cafe & Pub

Lewis Station Winery: Wisconsin’s First Certified Craft Winery

The Grist Bar & Table

American Legion Post 67 - Lake Mills, WI

Water House Foods (open until 3 pm)

(A list of vendors at each location will be available once makers are confirmed and curated. Are you a maker who wants to participate? Fill out the maker applications right away! https://goo.gl/forms/7LVh36OHz9cUhnjB2 )

There will also be two other shopping events going on concurrently in Lake Mills, which will be listed on our Makers Market map and flyer: the Divine Treasures Sale (http://divtre.com; no beverages served at this location) and The Merchants Alley Pop Up at Sunshine Brewing Company. There will also be a few locations with no makers but other specials!

Pick up your map/flyer at a Shop Stop location or print your own. This is an ALL AGES, family friendly event. This event is free and no tickets are needed to come and enjoy the fun! You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume.

If you are 21 or older and choose to drink, please drink responsibly. Also, please do not consume alcohol on the street in between locations.