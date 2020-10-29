ONLINE: Lake Monona Waterfront Community Workshop

press release: Continue the Conversation ~ The Law Park planning project is expanding to include the John Nolen Drive bike path and northern portion of Olin Park! Building on the previous community engagement for the park, we are holding a workshop for the expanded project area– help envision the future by participating in our workshop! Please visit the project website for further information.

MONONA WATERFRONT COMMUNITY WORKSHOP

October 29, 2020

6 pm – 8 pm

Join the Online Workshop

Help us envision this park!

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please call the phone number below immediately.

Ayúdenos a imaginar el futuro de este parque.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese inmediatamente al número de teléfono que figura a continuación.

Pab peb xam pom homphiaj rau qhov chaw uasi no.

Yog tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntaub ntawv ua lwm yam los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau qhov kev pab, kev ua num los sis kev pab cuam no, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab no tam sim no.