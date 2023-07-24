Lake Monona Waterfront Master Plan Update

media release: Please join us for an update on the Lake Monona Waterfront planning initiative!

Madison Parks is holding a public event at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center on Monday, July 24, beginning at 6:30 pm. Representatives from the Sasaki design team will present proposed revisions to their lakeshore plan based on community input received during the first phase of the design challenge. The team is working closely with the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee to prepare an updated plan for Common Council consideration later this fall.

The evening event includes a half-hour presentation, a Q&A session, and an open house to discuss the project with team members and Parks staff. If you’re unable to attend in-person, you can view the presentation and Q&A portions of the evening via Zoom. Please see the below link for Zoom registration if you’re interested in the virtual option.

We hope to see you on July 24 at the Monona Terrace!