Lake Wingra Blessing

media release: As Wingra Boats opens its summer season this weekend, it is time for their annual lake blessing. This year the event includes a potluck dinner.

The Lake Blessing is a time to come together and acknowledge that we are on Ho-Chunk land. We join together to give thanks and to acknowledge the incredible impact this water and land has on our physical and mental wellbeing.

We are pleased to welcome Elliott Funmaker, the head singer of the Wisconsin Dells Singers and a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. He will perform a song and provide a blessing.

This year we will be joining in community as we join together in potluck. Please bring a dish, appetizer, or drink to share. We will be providing brats, hotdogs, veggie burger, chips and salsa, watermelon and ice cream sandwiches.

Potluck starts at 5 pm

Lake Blessing will be from 6-6:45 pm

Water Ceremony at 6:45 pm