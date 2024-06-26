Lake Wingra Clean-up

media release: Help!

Dane County Lakes and Watershed has decided they will not harvest or provide access to lake Wingra for thousands of paddlers and lake lovers. Every year they have been incredible helping us harvest the shoreline weeds at Wingra Park so we can host the Midwest Log Rolling Championships. This year it was a shock when we learned they will not harvest Wingra.

So we need your help!! We need your rakes, we need your waders, we need your muscles to help make Midwest Championships happen!

Please review the available slots here and click on the button to sign up. Also, please indicate if you can bring any of the following: wheelbarrow, waders, pitchfork, metal landscape rakes.