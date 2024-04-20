Lake Wingra Earth Day Clean-up

media release: Give back to the lake that gives you hours of recreation all summer! Hop on a Wingra Boats canoe or your own watercraft to pick up trash in the lake as part of your Earth Day celebration.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Lake Wingra and Wingra Boats. Trash bags, gloves and grabbers will be provided.

A limited number of canoes are available thanks to Wingra Boats, and can be reserved here: Canoe Reservation

NOTE: There is no need to make a canoe reservation if you are bringing your own watercraft, or if someone else has already reserved a canoe for you and you will be riding in it with them. In this case, simply RSVP here.

All persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent in their boat.

There will be gloves and trash bags for everyone that shows up, and 16 trash “grabbers” to loan as well. If you have a trash grabber of your own, please bring it so there will be more to go around.

We look forward to getting the lake cleaned up and ready for the paddling season!