Lake Wingra Watershed Gathering

media release: The Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association WATER Team invites you to a family friendly event May 21, 2022 at Henry Vilas Park. Live in a different watershed? Come, you will be welcomed. Arrive early with a picnic lunch, your family, a friend or neighbor. Attend the full afternoon or for portions.

Interact with people from 25 organizations committed to clean water needed by all life forms that share this planet with us. Learn more about water stewardship. Leave with new ideas, energy, and an expanded network as we collectively ensure healthy lakes, streams, and the lands in-between.

Participate in fun activities involving Lake Wingra and its surroundings.

Engage with storyteller Andi Cloud, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Renew a sense of connection between and among people, land, and water.

5/21/2022 from 1-4PM

Rain date: 5/22/22 1-4PM

Where:

Vilas Park Pavilion