Lakeside Dance Lab

media release: Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! Join us for this fun series of multi-cultural dance workshops-- each week we’ll bring a new dance style and instructor to the floor. No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

March 22:

Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of Latin dancing through Salsa! We’ll cover everything from musical recognition, basic steps, posture, turns, and even put together a little choreography to cap off our workshop!

Instructor Bio: A native of Lima, Perú, Luis Armacanqui was born and raised around the sounds of Afro-Latin music for as long as he can remember. However, it was in early 2011 that he found the determination to finally manifest his love for Salsa and Bachata dancing. In 12 immersive and constant years of traveling all over the world, Luis amassed a wealth of knowledge in the areas of musicology and functional technique. Locally, Luis has worked to develop a strong community in Madison through The Capitol Social, a dance academy and event planning/entertainment business that provides safe spaces for all to enjoy the culture of Latin dance and music.

