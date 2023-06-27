media release: Join us for another exciting summer season of free, diverse, and entertaining programming lineup covering topics of science, culture, and arts and entertainment. Providing hands-on fun, and learning for children ages 4 and up.

This project is supported by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation; The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times; the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation; and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

Weather call will be made at 8 AM. Call 608.261.4000 or visit the Lakeside Kids! page of Monona Terrace's website.

DanzTrad “Traditional Mexican Dance” is a Madison dance group created with the idea of a workshop for everybody interested in the Mexican folkloric dance. DanzTrad also intends to present, represent and promote Mexican culture and art through dance to younger generations. The dances represent some of the traditions in Mexico from Aztecs before the Spanish conquistadors to Jalisco from the revolution time.