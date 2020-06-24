ONLINE: Lakeside Kids

press release: Join us for an exciting summer season of free, online eclectic and educational programming designed for children ages four and up. A wide variety of local performers, artists, and organizations will provide entertainment, fun, and learning.

June 24: INTERACTIVE COMEDY MAGIC WITH JAMES THE MAGICIAN

Location: Zoom

James the Magician performs an interactive comedy magic show. James’s magic has won several awards over the years for his humor and for his skill as a magician. James believes that joy is contagious, and the best part of performing is the reciprocal relationship between the audience and himself.

Performer’s website: JamesTheMagician.com