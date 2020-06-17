ONLINE: Lakeside Kids

press release: Join us for an exciting summer season of free, online eclectic and educational programming designed for children ages four and up. A wide variety of local performers, artists, and organizations will provide entertainment, fun, and learning.

June 17: HIP-HOP: PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE PRESENTED BY URBAN COMMUNITY ARTS NETWORK, INC.

Location: Zoom

Take a journey into the cultural and musical history, in chronological order, presented by Mark “Shah” Evans and Pacal “DJ Pain 1” Bayley. This presentation features photos, live DJ demonstrations and lots of music.

Organization’s website: ucanmadison.org