Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras

WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

You are invited to attend the 2024 Honors Chamber Music Recital, May 15th at 7:00pm at the new WYSO Center for music. The event will feature the Pondrom Honors Piano Quartet and the Lalita Honors Woodwind Quintet. This event is free and open to the public.

The Lalita Honors Woodwind Quintet with perform:

Jurrriaan Andriessen, Sciarada Spagnuola

Carl Nielsen, Quintet, opus 43, Movement II (Minuet)

Claude Debussy, Petite Suite, Movement I, En bateau

Franz Danzi, Quintet in g minor, opus 56, no. 2 Movements II and IV

Info

WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Music
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras - 2024-05-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras - 2024-05-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras - 2024-05-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras - 2024-05-15 19:00:00 ical