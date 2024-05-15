Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras

You are invited to attend the 2024 Honors Chamber Music Recital, May 15th at 7:00pm at the new WYSO Center for music. The event will feature the Pondrom Honors Piano Quartet and the Lalita Honors Woodwind Quintet. This event is free and open to the public.

The Lalita Honors Woodwind Quintet with perform:

Jurrriaan Andriessen, Sciarada Spagnuola

Carl Nielsen, Quintet, opus 43, Movement II (Minuet)

Claude Debussy, Petite Suite, Movement I, En bateau

Franz Danzi, Quintet in g minor, opus 56, no. 2 Movements II and IV