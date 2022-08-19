media release: Laminal Animil, a Madison-based trio consisting of Luke Leavitt (piano and electronics), Tim Russell (percussion and electronics), and Ari Smith (bass and percussion), utilizes improvisation to investigate emergent, complex social interactions in order to create and navigate new sonic landscapes.

August 19 at 7PM

Tickets: $10

*Masks are not required but encouraged.

