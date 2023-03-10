Laminal Animil, Pawan Benjamin

media release: $8 for entry

Laminal Animil, a Madison-based trio consisting of Luke Leavitt (Fender Rhodes/Juno 106), Tim Russell (percussion and electronics), and Ari Smith (bass and percussion), utilizes improvisation to investigate emergent, complex social interactions in order to create and navigate new sonic landscapes.

As both an accomplished Saxophonist and Bansuri flute player, Pawan Benjamin stands at the intersection of profound musical traditions. Rooted in Jazz and Improvisation, his pursuit of learning later led him to the Bansuri Flute and a deep study of Nepali Folk and Indian Classical Music. His unique perspective into these legacies of music has allowed him to work with a myriad of world-class artists, and perform and teach around the world.

Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers. Please note that we are allowing wind instrument players to perform unmasked.