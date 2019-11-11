$59.50.

press release: Following a complete sell out of her initial dates, Lana Del Rey has

announced the next U.S. leg of her ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour’ with an additional run of shows

across the U.S. this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the additional eleven-city outing will kick off November 3 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and make stops in Denver, Chicago, and more, before wrapping November 19 in Nashville Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11 at 10am local time.

Lana’s sixth studio album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ was released this past August to high praises, with Pitchfork calling her “One of America’s greatest living songwriters.” The highly anticipated album includes songs such as ‘Venice Bitch,’ ‘Mariners Apartment Complex,’ and her hit cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’.