Lance & Lea

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Nashville-based Lance & Lea performances are marked by heart pounding harmonies, prominent guitars & emotional lyrics & melodies, their collaborative genius is on fire, with over 400 songs written together. Their first album “There Goes My Heart,” with Grammy award winning producer Paul Worley was released in late 2018 and their music has garnered airplay in the UK, Ireland, and in Music City, Nashville Tennessee.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
Google Calendar - Lance & Lea - 2023-06-18 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lance & Lea - 2023-06-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lance & Lea - 2023-06-18 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lance & Lea - 2023-06-18 16:00:00 ical