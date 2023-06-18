Lance & Lea
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Nashville-based Lance & Lea performances are marked by heart pounding harmonies, prominent guitars & emotional lyrics & melodies, their collaborative genius is on fire, with over 400 songs written together. Their first album “There Goes My Heart,” with Grammy award winning producer Paul Worley was released in late 2018 and their music has garnered airplay in the UK, Ireland, and in Music City, Nashville Tennessee.
