ONLINE: Land & Equity: The Art and Politics of Place

press release: The Alliance for the Arts in Research Universities (a2ru) invites you to join us for the 2020 a2ru national conference, Land & Equity: The Art and Politics of Place, to be held online and hosted by the University of Wisconsin–Madison, starting Thursday, October 15. The a2ru National Conference is an opportunity for practitioners and researchers from across the higher education spectrum to share innovations and perspectives in the arts.

The 2020 theme Land & Equity considers how our work as artistic, scientific, and humanist researchers and educators is defined by the land on which we find ourselves, and asks who has access to that land and its resources? In turn, we will examine how our art, research, and teaching impacts the places and spaces in which we live and work, and discuss ways that we can use that work to advance more equitable access.

Registration is now open! UW–Madison students, faculty, and staff are eligible for partner registration rates. Contact a2ru-events@umich.edu from your institutional account to receive your registration discount code. a2ru 2020 Conference Registration Rates:

Partner - Single Session | $15; Keynote Session | $20; Unlimited Sessions | $125

Non-Partner - Single Session | $20; Keynote Session | $25; Unlimited Sessions | $175

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:

Michele Byrd-McPhee is the executive director and founder of Ladies of Hip-Hop Festival (LofHHF). Aware of the limited opportunities for women in Hip-Hop dance, Byrd-McPhee set out to create a safe space and a neutral zone for female hip-hop dancers. She wanted a space where “the art does not get lost or stifled because of complexities of male / female relationships” and women can define themselves, rather than let others define them. Byrd-McPhee currently provides organization and artist consulting services; production management services; and continues to be an advocate for the Hip-Hop dance community, especially for women.

Emmanuel Pratt is an urban designer and MacArthur fellow (2019) whose career bridges the academic and activist milieu. He has created a model of resident-driven community development in neighborhoods that have suffered the effects of long-term disinvestment. Pratt is co-founder and executive director of the Sweet Water Foundation (SWF), a nonprofit organization based on Chicago’s South Side that engages local residents in the cultivation and regeneration of social, environmental, and economic resources in their neighborhoods.

As a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Dr. Adrienne Keene has committed her life and work to exploring research methodologies that empower Native communities and privilege Native voices and perspectives, with the ultimate goal of increasing educational outcomes for Native students. She uses her work to push back against stereotypes and misrepresentations of Native peoples and her blog, Native Appropriations, has received national and international attention for highlighting contemporary Indigenous issues. She is also one half of the popular All My Relations podcast.

Dr. Fleming Crim has spent 40 years in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is now the John E. Willard and Hilldale Professor Emeritus. He has lectured around the world, published more than 150 papers, and won many awards, including the Plyler Prize of the American Physical Society and the Centenary Medal of the Royal Society of Chemistry (London). Currently the Chief Operating Officer at the National Science Foundation, Crim will be a keynote for the a2ru conference and the Wisconsin Science Festival (October 15 – 18, 2020) and will address “NSF’s Broader Impacts: Fostering Connections to Expand the Societal Benefits of Basic Research.”

For complete conference details, visit:

a2ru.org/events/2020-a2ru- annual-meeting/