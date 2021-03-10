ONLINE: Land Ethics, Social Justice and Aldo Leopold

media release: The Aldo Leopold Foundation is pleased to present a series of free, virtual events for Leopold Week 2021: Building an Ethic of Care! The events in this series are free, but spots are limited. Don’t miss your chance to join the celebrations—and register to secure your spot today.

March 10:

An ongoing reckoning with race in American history has drawn attention to racism in the environmental movement. Critiques have focused on themes such as forced removal of Indigenous peoples from ancestral lands, early conservationists’ support for eugenics, and the chronic lack of diversity in environmental organizations. Today, as people around the world struggle to address complex and interconnected social and environmental crises, our shared future depends on forging an ethic that integrates diverse voices, belief systems, and ways of knowing.

Dr. Curt Meine joins a panel of guests (to be announced soon) to examine the broad arc of Western conservation history, the evolution of a shared land ethic, and the progress and work ahead of us in realizing an ethic of responsibility and reciprocity among people, and between people and land.

Land Ethics, Social Justice, and Aldo Leopold is part of the Building an Ethic of Care speaker series hosted by the Aldo Leopold Foundation in celebration of Leopold Week 2021 (March 5-14). Discover more ways to participate in the celebrations and view the full line up of events in the Building an Ethic of Care speaker series by visiting our website: www.aldoleopold.org/leopoldweek

Dr. Curt Meine

Senior Fellow, Aldo Leopold Foundation and Center for Humans and Nature

curtmeine.com/

Curt Meine is a conservation biologist, environmental historian, and writer based in Sauk County, Wisconsin. He serves as Senior Fellow with the Aldo Leopold Foundation and Center for Humans and Nature; as Research Associate with the International Crane Foundation; and as Adjunct Associate Professor at the UW-Madison. Meine has authored and edited several books, and served as on-screen guide in the Emmy Award-winning documentary film Green Fire.

Dr. Eduardo Santana Castellón

Coordinator, Environmental Sciences Museum, University of Guadalajara, Mexico

Presenter information coming soon