press release: Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 9 – Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020

Reception | Friday, June 26, 6 - 8 p.m.

Gallery I – Logu Ramasamy & Daniella Willett-Rabin: Logu Ramasamy and Daniella Willett-Rabin create work that is rich in color and emotion. Ramasamy’s work approaches South Indian culture with a fresh and fluid approach, using ink, engraved copper metal, and copper wire stitching. Willett-Rabin’s intensely patterned paintings embrace the joy of music, dance, nature, and architecture.

Gallery II – Shelby Gahm, Stephenie Hamen & Eric Hazeltine: Shelby Gahm, Stephenie Hamen and Eric Hazeltine explore extraordinary and fragile aspects of the human body and psyche. Gahm creates paintings, sculptures, and writings that speak to growth, recovery, and safety. Through painting, Hamen reveals the truth and strength of living with chronic illness. Hazeltine’s artistic process represents the dichotomy of destruction and conservation within the physical body.

Gallery III – Landes Sullivan & William Del Moral: Landes Sullivan and William Del Moral cultivate human connection through art. Del Moral evokes feelings of hope, humanity, and unity through his dense, vibrant paintings. Landes Sullivan create with intentionality, building colorful mixed media wall sculptures that surround, engage, and inspire the viewer.