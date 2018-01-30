THIS IS A JOINT MEETING OF THE BOARD OF PARK COMMISSIONERS, LANDMARKS COMMISSION & EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION

**Please note that a Possible Quorum of the Common Council Exists at This Meeting**

The public may comment up to three (3) minutes on Legislative File No. 48643 to establish a plan for the Confederate monuments in Forest Hill Cemetery.

48643: Establishing a Plan for the Confederate Monuments in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Sponsors: Paul R. Soglin

The Board of Parks Commissioners, the Landmarks Commission and the Equal Opportunities Commission will consider the following three options with regard to the two Lost Cause monuments in Forest Hill Cemetery: 1. Whether to take down and permanently remove the two Lost Cause monuments; 2. Whether to leave the monuments in place but alter the messages contained therein; or 3. Whether to leave one or both of the Lost Cause monuments in the Cemetery but erect a new monument providing detail of the false narrative of the Lost Cause and the role these monuments play in that effort

