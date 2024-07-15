Landscape Design and Intro to Organic Architecture

media release: In-Person Summer Day Camp, July 15 - July 19, 2024 , 9 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Taliesin Hillside Drafting Studio, Spring Green, WI

$550 (includes materials and lunch). Ages 15-18

Students will learn about Frank Lloyd Wright’s landscape design concepts and explore the expansive gardens surrounding Taliesin. In this week-long summer experience, each student will use simple drawing tools to prepare their own site analysis drawing, concept plan and landscape/garden design. Read more on our website. Scholarships are available!