Group exhibit, noon-4 pm Saturdays, through 8/26, PhotoMidwest Studio Gallery.

media release: In this exhibit, members of the Landscape Interest Group offer a selection of their favorite images. We hope you enjoy this online gallery and invite you to see the images in person at the PhotoMidwest Gallery, 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison. The gallery is open to the public on Saturdays noon-4pm. This exhibit will be up during the months of July and August.

About the Photographers: The PhotoMidwest Landscape Interest Group meets monthly on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7pm. Members share their latest work and compare notes on techniques and interests related to landscape photography. All levels of photographer from beginner to professional are welcome; member enthusiasms run the gamut from documentary realism to abstract expression.

All members of PhotoMidwest are welcome to join the Landscape Interest Group. To get on the mailing list for meeting invitations, send an email to landscape@photomidwest.org.