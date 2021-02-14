ONLINE: Lane Moore

Virtual "Tinder Live" show, via Zoom. $20.

press release: Lane Moore is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and musician based in New York City. She has been described by The New York Times as “ingenious…The way she manipulates tone and pace reveals an artist supremely confident in her form.” Her comedy show “Tinder Live!” is regarded as one of the best comedy shows in New York City and has been praised by The New York Times, Entertainment Tonight, CBS, Time Out New York, and New York Magazine. She has a monthly sold-out residency in NYC, and also tours rock venues and colleges worldwide.