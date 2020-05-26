Lane Moore

Google Calendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This is the only comedy show exploring the crazy world of Tinder, the hot new dating app that hooks up local singles based solely on physical attractiveness. The critically acclaimed show is an anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous tips, tricks, and real-time swiping and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls and texting with Tinder matches)! If you’ve ever been on an online dating site, you need to see this show.  

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy
608-268-1122
Google Calendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lane Moore - 2020-05-26 19:30:00