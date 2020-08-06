ONLINE: Lanterns for Peace

press release: Due to COVID-19 risks, the commemoration event for the lives lost 75 years ago in the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be live streamed virtually. There will NOT be a public gathering this year.

Join Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin virtually on August 6 at 7:30 PM for activism, sing-along, and live lantern launch. This will be live streamed on PSR Wisconsin's website and Facebook page or you can register to watch through zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2515936071324/WN__Kz8Efv0Tp6TLxVOSulGew) .

BUT we want you and your family and friends to participate from home by creating paper decorations for the lanterns in a few easy steps! Our goal is to float 75 lanterns for the 75th anniversary so we need your help in decorating paper for the lanterns by August 1! Find out more info on how at https://psr-wisconsin.org/75th-anniversary.