Larry June, Monroe Flow, DVME

media release: Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Larry June has announced a massive 47-date national tour produced by Live Nation. Presale for the tickets starts this Wednesday, March 22nd, at 10 am local time, with general on sale beginning Friday, March 24 at 10 am local: larryjune.org/tour

The tour announcement precedes the imminent release of the highly anticipated The Great Escape, his collab album with legendary producer The Alchemist. Due March 31, the album will feature previously released tracks “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake,” with more album details to be released in the coming days. In the meantime, take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album via a Miggs-directed documentary. The 13-minute film gives fans a look at the two artists’ processes - watch here.