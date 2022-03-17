Larry Unger, Audrey Knuth

press release: COVID has not left us yet- https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view, so we’ll do our part.

The small space of the listening room prevents any reasonable distancing. For the safety of everyone, and to protect the performers who cannot mask while performing, we will be requiring:

proof of vaccination

mask wearing in the listening room, (and recommending it in all of our spaces when not eating or drinking.)

Keep checking for updates, as circumstances can change. Always nice if you call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats.