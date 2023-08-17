× Expand highwatermusic.com Art Stevenson & High Water

media release: Larryfest features area musicians, national Bluegrass bands, RV and rustic camping— all in one Wisconsin valley

Get ready for the sound of Bluegrass music echoing through Driftless Wisconsin valleys. It’s the 26th year of Larryfest, a Bluegrass music festival held annually in a valley in rural La Farge, Wisconsin. The fest features two outdoor stages of live music performances from local and national talent. Festgoers bring lawn chairs to watch performances and comfortable shoes if they like to dance. The valley creates a natural outdoor, music amphitheater for the fest that can be heard for miles. Rustic camping and RVs are set up throughout the valley for the three days of music. Visit the Larryfest website for tickets and more information.

This year’s lineup includes:

• Nick Chandler & Delivered

• Art Stevenson & High Water

• The Roe Family Singers

• The Kody Norris Show

• Junior Sisk

• Don Rigsby

• Crooked Willow

• The Baker Family

• David Peterson & 1946

• Chicken Wire Empire

• And many more...

Highlights:

• Free music workshops with artists playing at the festival. Bring your stringed instrument if you want to learn.

• Free tent camping and firewood all four nights

• Free parking and shuttle service

• RV and camper sites reserved for $50.

• Concessions available or bring your own food and drink

• Free sweet corn on Saturday

• Something for all ages. Kids ages 16 and under are free if accompanying a ticket-holding adult

• Located near the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and Kickapoo River for hiking and kayaking

• Jam sessions by the campfire at night.

Aug. 17-19, S2096 24 Valley Rd. La Farge, WI 54639.

$150 for adults. Kids age 16 and under are free when accompanied by a ticket paying adult. For tickets or more information visit https://www.kvama.org/ or contact Larry Sebranek, organizer, at 608.386.1448 or larry@kvama.org

Larryfest is organized by the Kickapoo Valley Music Association (KVAMA)

The Kickapoo Valley Acoustic Music Association (KVAMA) is a nonprofit organization that has brought professional Bluegrass musicians to Larryfest since it started. The group was created by the Sebranek family to preserve and promote Bluegrass, folk, and old-time music.

KVAMA is dedicated to giving back to the community by holding a food drive at the gates of Larryfest. Also, every year the organization donates a portion of the Larryfest proceeds to LaFarge Fire Department, LaFarge Ambulance Squad, LaFarge Lions Club and the Vernon Sheriff’s Department.