Lars Mapstead Town Hall

media release: National party politics comes virtually to Wisconsin on Monday, April 8th . Lars Mapstead, a Libertarian candidate for President, will hold an online meet and greet, in cooperation with the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin.

The meet and greet, which starts on Zoom at 7PM (CDT), and open for the public and press, will cover Mapstead’s assessment of the race for the Libertarian Party nomination, and several issues important to all Wisconsin voters. The topics might include: immigration and border policy; increasing personal freedoms and limiting government; reforming the taxation and monetary systems; and policies based on the Libertarian creeds of non-coercion and non-aggression.

The Libertarian Party of Wisconsin at its in-person Annual Convention, April 12-14th in Madison, will select delegates to the national Libertarian Party convention that occurs later in the spring. Among other things, delegates will cast ballots to choose the Libertarian Presidential nominee for the November general election.

To participate in Lars Mapstead’s Presidential candidate virtual meet and greet, please use the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 89888678258?pwd= F3svIpNQFhKew7qV8kRxkCEYMbbGXN .1