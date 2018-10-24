Laser Shows
Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release:Fundraiser for the Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium
What's a laser show? Lasers draw animations on the dome to go with the music or story. It's fun! Tickets: Tickets: $2-5 at the door or online starting October 16.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
6:30 PM Laser Beatles (45 min; $4)
7:30 PM Laser Michael Jackson (1 hour; $5)
Thursday, Oct. 25
6:30 PM Laser Zeppelin (1 hour; $5)
7:45 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)
Friday, Oct. 26
6:00 PM Laser Beatles (45 min; $4)
7:00 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)
8:00 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)
Saturday, Oct. 27
12:00 PM Laser Beatles (45 min; $4)
1:00 PM Laser Halloween (35 min; $3)
2:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)
2:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)
3:30 PM Peter & the Wolf: A Laser Tale (40 min; $3)
6:00 PM Laser Stranger Things (1 hour; $5)
7:15 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)
8:15 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)
Monday, Oct. 29
6:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)
6:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)
7:45 PM Laser Michael Jackson (1 hour; $5)
Tuesday, Oct. 30
6:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)
6:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)
7:45 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)
Wednesday, Oct. 31
6:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)
6:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)
7:45 PM Laser Stranger Things (1 hour; $5)