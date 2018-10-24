Laser Shows

press release:Fundraiser for the Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium

All shows approximately 45 minutes.

What's a laser show? Lasers draw animations on the dome to go with the music or story. It's fun! Tickets: Tickets: $2-5 at the door or online starting October 16.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

6:30 PM Laser Beatles (45 min; $4)

7:30 PM Laser Michael Jackson (1 hour; $5)

Thursday, Oct. 25

6:30 PM Laser Zeppelin (1 hour; $5)

7:45 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)

Friday, Oct. 26

6:00 PM Laser Beatles (45 min; $4)

7:00 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)

8:00 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)

Saturday, Oct. 27

12:00 PM Laser Beatles (45 min; $4)

1:00 PM Laser Halloween (35 min; $3)

2:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)

2:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)

3:30 PM Peter & the Wolf: A Laser Tale (40 min; $3)

6:00 PM Laser Stranger Things (1 hour; $5)

7:15 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)

8:15 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)

Monday, Oct. 29

6:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)

6:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)

7:45 PM Laser Michael Jackson (1 hour; $5)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

6:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)

6:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)

7:45 PM Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon (1 hour; $5)

Wednesday, Oct. 31

6:00 PM Family Funtime 2 (20 min; $2)

6:30 PM Halloween Spooktacular (45 min; $4)

7:45 PM Laser Stranger Things (1 hour; $5)