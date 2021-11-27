$14.

media release: FPC Live and 94.9 WOLX Present: The Last Waltz & Beyond

A collective of Wisconsin musicians unite for a joyous evening on November 27, 2021, to honor the music of The Band and the artists featured in the legendary ‘Last Waltz’ concert.

This unique tribute to The Band will feature members of Pine Travelers, The People Brothers Band, Natty Nation, Steez, Better Yeti, The Grasshoppers, Gin Mill Hollow, The Lower 5th, and Seaside Zoo. While the concert won't follow the Last Waltz film score precisely, it will include a full revue of The Band's music, with featured appearances from guests representing the music of Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Dr. John, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more!

An annual event now in its 6th year, the event will take place on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend as a nod to the original Last Waltz concert, which took place on Thanksgiving day, 1976.

Saturday, November 27, 2021, High Noon Saloon

Doors at 8:00 PM / Show at 9:00 PM | 21+

$10 ADV // $15 DOS

Tickets available at High-Noon.com, by phone at 1-866-777-8932, and at The Sylvee during their daily box office hours.

Please note that High Noon Saloon, Majestic Theatre, Orpheum Theater, and The Sylvee are requiring all fans to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours OR full vaccination for entry to all events at the venue moving forward. In accordance with current Dane County Public Health guidelines, this performance will also require masks regardless of vaccination status. Additional policies may apply on a show-by-show basis. More details available here.