media release: Step back in time and rock into the New Year with the ultimate 90's alternative experience featuring Lathe, a sensational cover band paying homage to the era's iconic rock hits! Join us on New Year's Eve for an evening of nostalgia, as Lathe delivers electrifying renditions of your favorite '90s alternative rock anthems. Revel in the infectious energy as they bring to life the sounds that defined a generation. Lathe will take the stage at 9pm and when the clock strikes midnight, raise a glass to the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast, surrounded by the pulsating beats of Lathe's live tribute. This is not just a party; it's a rocking tribute to an era, setting the stage for an unforgettable start to the New Year. Mark your calendars now for a night of musical euphoria and a celebration to remember!