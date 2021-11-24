× Expand Luis Armacanqui Rebulú

press release: with Charanga Agozá, Tony Casteñeda, Latin Jazz Super Band, Rebulu Group, Latin Pride Orquesta, DJ Latin Fresh + Dance Lessons by The Capitol Social

Wednesday, November 24. Doors 7PM | Show 8:30PM

Tickets $20. All Ages

This year the proceeds from the LATIN MUSIC FEST will be dedicated to sending food and medical supplies to our friends in Madison’s sister city of Camaguey, Cuba. Over the years we have established long term relationships with artists, especially musicians, in Camaguey and they need our help now.

We will also honor the MEMORY of musician, band leader and composer Adalberto Alvarez, a native of Camaguey, who passed away recently from Covid. Additionally, we will recognize our friend and colleague Jose Madera as LATIN MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR. Jose has been a very important part of the Latin music scene in Madison for over 20 years, as a member of MADISALSA, GRUPO CANDELA, CHARANGA AGOZA and other bands.

Tickets also available at The Sylvee box office during their business hours listed here: https://www.thesylvee.com/info/faq/

Please note that The Sylvee, High Noon Saloon, Majestic Theatre, and Orpheum Theater are requiring all fans to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. Proof of vaccination includes either an original vaccination card, a copy of your vaccination card, or a picture of your vaccination card that will be matched with your ID. Additional policies may apply on a show-by-show basis. More details available at here.