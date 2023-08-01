× Expand facebook.com/orgullolatin Latin Pride Orquesta on stage. Latin Pride Orquesta

media release: Latin Pride Orquesta formed in early 2017 with 12 musicians from around the world - Puerto Rico, México, República Dominicana, Peru and Madison. Their exhilarating brand of salsa music and charged live shows have quickly earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting acts to emerge from Madison’s Latin Salsa Music scene. The group’s complex and dynamic sound along with their resonating live performances helped the band quickly rise to prominence.

June 27-August 22, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. (no concert on July 4).

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Concerts will be moved indoors, rescheduled or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page and on Olbrich's Facebook page.