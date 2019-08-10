Latino Academy Annual Picnic

press release: 11 am-3 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019, Rennebohm Park, 115 N Eau Claire Ave, Madison, WI 53705

The Latino Academy of Workforce Development invites current and former students, along with their families, to attend its Annual Picnic and End-of-Summer Classes Celebration. The event will begin at 11 am, with free food and refreshments served for all attending. Highlights of the event will be live music, photo booth, raffles, games, children’s activities, and tables with community resource information; all in a welcoming family-friendly setting. Community members are welcome to participate at this picnic and celebrate with the students.

The event will center on a recognition ceremony set to take place at 12:30 pm, to honor and celebrate the achievements and hard work of Latino Academy students. The ceremony will also recognize how valuable our students are for the Dane County community. The Latino Academy of Workforce Development is in its eighth year of operation strengthening our community through bilingual adult education, job training and employment programs.

Any questions regarding the Picnic or the Latino Academy of Workforce Development’s programs can be directed to Baltazar De Anda at 608 469- 5448.