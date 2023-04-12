Latino Academy Open House

press release: After more than ten years in the Vera Court Neighborhood Center's Bridge Lake Point Waunona Center, the Latino Academy needed a bigger home.

For our students, this is a comfortable, welcoming space that you can call home. Our new place has six offices, one conference room, a huge parking lot, and access to three spacious training rooms where you can earn the diplomas and certifications that will be the foundation to your future.

Our new home at Landmark Place will help us better serve you, providing a professional space where we can continue to thrive together as a community.

Landmark Place, where we're establishing a new landmark of education and workforce development for our students and community at large in South Central Wisconsin.

Employers, come see where we will grow our partnerships with you and build your connections to our untapped workforce.

After all these years migrating from place to place, the journey is over. Students and community members, we finally have a home at Landmark Place. Your home.

We're Hosting an Open House

4 pm to 7 pm, April 12, 2023, Latino Academy of Workforce Development Inc., 2909 Landmark Place Suite 203, Madison WI 53713

Short program at 6 pm.

RSVP: events@latinoacademywi.org.