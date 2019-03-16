press release: Join us for the Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala 2019 Celebrating Cuba, Dominican Republic & Puerto Rico in Noche Tropical !

MARCH 16, 2019

Reception 5PM & Dinner 7PM at MONONA TERRACE

The Gala is our fundraiser for the year with proceeds benefiting Chamber incubator, business programs, community services, and events ensuring an inclusive economic ecosystem. In addition to delicious Spanish cuisine and Mojito as the drink of the night! We will have a live band, art, and dancers. The program highlights major Chamber accomplishments, highlights,awards, and updates from the year.

5:00 pm: VIP RECEPTION; NETWORKING - CASH BAR; SILENT AUCTION

7:00 pm: WELCOME - DINNER & PERFORMANCE

7:45 pm: KEY NOTE ADDRESS

8:00 pm:BUSINESS AWARDS & RECOGNITION

9:00 pm: DANCING & CARIBBEAN GALA